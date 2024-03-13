20 years on, memories linger

Online Reporter

TODAY marks exactly 20 years after former Zupco Mutare, Chipinge Dairy Steri and CAPS United midfield genius, Blessing ‘Yogo Yogo’ Makunike, breathed his last.

In fact, March 13, 2004 will forever remain etched as one of the dark days in the history of Zimbabwean football.

What started as a happy day for the Makepekepe family after Charles Mhlauri’s charges beat Njube Sundowns 2-1 in a league match at Luveve, ended in disaster.

A Harare-bound car carrying five people, exploded and crashed on a bridge near Norton along Harare-Bulwayo Highway.

On board was the Makepepe trio of exciting midfielder, Blessing ‘Yogo Yogo’ Makunike, enterprising left-back, Gary Mashoko and deft goal-poacher, Shingirai Arlon.

They all died.

There were also two CAPS supporters in the car, who also lost their lives.

Continue resting easy Jah B!

