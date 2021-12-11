20 Zupco buses for Mat South

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo , Mat South Bureau Chief

Matabeleland South Province yesterday received 20 Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (Zupco) buses as Government fulfills its promise to provide affordable and reliable public transport to commuters.

The move falls under Government’s priority programme to provide a decent and efficient public transport system.

The country’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) places transport as one of the economic growth enablers.

Over the last 12 months, Government has imported more than 450 buses from China not only boosting the Zupco fleet, but with all of one type kickstarting the process of standardising models, easing maintenance and allowing good stocks of spares.

While the bus fleet is being built up with regular deliveries, Zupco is also working on building up its rail service in conjunction with the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

The NRZ and Zupco entered into a partnership to provide commuter trains in September with the services in Harare and Bulawayo having been launched.

In this partnership, NRZ provides enginemen, while collection of fares is done by Zupco conductors.

In terms of buses, the capacitation of Zupco has created 6 300 jobs throughout the country and 500 jobs in Gwanda, Plumtree and Esigodini depots in Matabeleland South province.

Government decreed that all public transporters in urban centres should be registered under Zupco in order to bring sanity to the public transport sector.

Zupco registered buses and kombis have been able to enforce Covid-19 health protocols meant to curb the spread of the pandemic.

President Mnangagwa has since pledged to source 1 000 more buses.

Speaking at the commissioning of the 20 buses in Gwanda yesterday, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abednico Ncube said the buses are meant to complement the existing fleet servicing both rural and urban routes.

“This initiative shows that the Second Republic is committed to ending transport challenges.

This has always been a dream and now it has become a reality.

Mobility is a key driver of development and has positive economic and social benefits.

Provision of transport means that the Government is allowing the basic access and development needs of individuals as well as the society to be met safely and in a manner which is consistent with human ecosystems and health,” said the minister.

“The Government’s commitment in investing in public transport comes after the realisation that the majority of its citizenry living and working around the province depends on public transport for mobility.”

He said President Mnangagwa had promised to purchase another 1 000 buses in the near future to lighten the plight of commuters.

“I also wish to take this opportunity to urge all relevant stakeholders responsible for road infrastructure to construct and repair roads for accessibility and reduction of maintenance costs,” said Minister Ncube.

He said the role of public transport in socio-economic development cannot be over-emphasised as it provides access to markets thereby reducing regional disparities.

“Investing in transport will also enhance our strides as we walk towards the attainment of Vision 2030,” said Minister Ncube.

Speaking at the same occasion, Headman Dubani applauded the Second Republic for being a listening Government and taking care of the needs of the people.

“I would like to thank President Mnangagwa for making this possible. We will now be able to travel with ease. Thank you for being a listening and caring President,” he said.

Gwanda resident Ms Sibukiwe Moyo was elated and expressed gratitude to the Government for availing the buses to the province.

“We’re very happy about what the Government has done for us. These buses will go a long way in easing the transport issues we’ve been facing over the years,” said Ms Moyo. – @Yolisswa