200 chess players from 5 countries vie for honours at inaugural International Chess Federation (Fide) related tournament in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube , Online Reporter

CLOSE to 200 chess players from five countries are participating in the inaugural International Chess Federation (Fide) related tournament that is set to end this afternoon, Wednesday, in Victoria Falls.

Victoria Falls Sports Academy organised the tournament which started over the weekend at a local Hotel.

It is also doubling as the first ever Fide Preparatory of Teachers Course from which participants will receive certificates of attendance.

The prize-giving is scheduled for this afternoon when the tournament ends.

The Victoria Falls Sports Academy chairperson Mercy Mutsvangwa said today is the last day.

“The Victoria Falls Sports Academy Inaugural Chess Tournament is currently running at the Cresta Sprayview Hotel with 150 participants from South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique, India and Zimbabwe.

“The tournament is running concurrently with the Preparation of Teachers Course being offered by the Federation of Chess in Education represented by Anzel Laubscher,” she said.

She said there are 12 segments; being children, under 10 , under 12 boys and girls, ladies, and open section.

Tourism Executive Clement Mukwasi said the tournament is a milestone in tourism as it put the strength of sports tourism to the test.

“We as Shearwater applaud the organisers and all the people who have come in to support the initiative. Chess is a big game and is going to change the face of sports tourism. Many companies should come on board to support this initiative. This is going to take away children from drugs and all sports of delinquency and we therefore all youth and young people to take chess as a profession and become masters,” he said