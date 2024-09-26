200 stakeholders attend SAZ sensitisation workshop on leather and textile standards in Bulawayo

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube, Online writer

AROUND 200 attendees are participating in the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) Sensitisation Workshop on Leather and Textile Standards, at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

This significant event gathers key stakeholders from the leather, textile, clothing, and fashion subsectors, aiming to enhance industry standards and promote best practices.

The workshop is part of a broader initiative by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) to improve quality assurance and compliance within these vital industries.

Participants engage in discussions on the latest standards, regulatory requirements, and market trends to foster innovation and competitiveness in the sector.

With Bulawayo being a hub for textile and leather production, the workshop provides an essential platform for dialogue and collaboration among industry players to strengthen the local economy and improve product quality.