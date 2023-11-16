201 graduating at Education College of Southern Africa (BECSA) teachers college in Bulawayo

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira has arrived for the graduation

Nqobile Tshili [email protected]

A TOTAL of 201 students are today graduating with the private run Blended Education College of Southern Africa (BECSA) teachers college in Bulawayo.

The graduation ceremony is for the 2019 and 2020 classes.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira is expected to preside over the graduation ceremony.

The graduation ceremony is running under the theme: Innovating in Education 5.0 Empowering Educators for the Digital Age.

Graduands have already taken their seats before the proceedings kickstart.