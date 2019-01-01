2018 in retrospect

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

THE year 2018 ended yesterday and there are many showbiz moments that are worth revisiting, either good or bad. Chronicle Showbiz looks at them.

Thomas Mapfumo returns to Zim after 14 years

The return of the legendary Chimurenga musician Thomas Mapfumo was one of the biggest highlights of 2018 in the showbiz circles.

Mukanya made his return to Zimbabwe after 14 years of self-imposed exile in the United States of America.

Upon his return the veteran musician performed at his Homecoming Bira at Glamis Arena in Harare on April 28 with his group, the Blacks Unlimited.

Mbo Mahocs lands Scandal gig

Bulawayo television personality Mbonisi Mahonondo better known as Mbo Mahocs made headlines this year as she landed a role in one of the biggest soapies in South Africa, Scandal.

Mbo Mahocs plays the role of Chichi, a desperate young woman who can do anything to get what she wants.

DJ Stavo weds longtime partner

DJ Stavo’s highly sophisticated wedding in September was one of the most talked about weddings of 2018.

He wedded longtime partner Kudzai Alifa Adams at the luxurious Meikles Hotel in Harare.

The event was reported to have cost a whooping US$200 000.

The couple was dressed by renowned South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee and a star studded guest list was present to celebrate with the couple.

It included the likes of Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, businessman/socialite Tazvi Mhaka and Local Government Minister July Moyo among many others.

A new Zimdancehall star emerges with a new dance craze

One cannot mention the word Zimdancehall without mentioning the name Enzo Ishall.

Stephen Kudzai Mamhere, better known as Enzo Ishall, took over Zimdancehall scene in 2018 with his hit song Kanjiva which quickly became a hit all over the country accompanied by a dance which emulates a flying dove.

Many thought the fast rising artiste was a one-hit wonder but he proved them wrong as he has had a streak of hits including Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka and Next Time.

Mai TT reveals HIV status

Online comedy sensation Fellistas Maruta better known online as Mai TT shocked many Zimbabweans this year when she revealed that she is HIV positive in a Facebook live video that went viral in May.

The comedian broke down in the Facebook live video alleging that her ex-husband infected her with HIV while they were still together.

Joe Maseko dies

Renowned Bulawayo music producer Joe Maseko (44) died at Veronicare Clinic in Luveve in November after a short illness. Joe worked with many talents from Bulawayo including Iyasa, Sandra Ndebele, Khuxxman, Diliza from Stiff, 3 Kings of the Seqamabhilidi fame, Achuzi, Otis Ngwabi and Obadiah Matulana.

Another death that rocked local showbiz was that of Mai Huni from Studio 263. Rappers HHP and ProKid died in South Africa casting a dark shadow over the hip hop scene.

Former Mambokadzi dancer claims Magaya a sex predator

Former Mambokadzi dancer, an all-female dance group, Enisia Mushusha, made astonishing claims on her Facebook page saying that Prophet Walter Magaya is a sex predator preying on desperate women who work for him.

Mushusha’s claims divided many on social media with some supporting her for being brave enough to come out and expose Magaya and others bashing her saying she just wanted to gain popularity by tarnishing the prophet’s image.

Sandra Ndebele’s stolen $90K

Musician/dancer Sandra Ndebele lost money which amounted to about $90 000.

A woman, Lindiwe Moyo transported Sandra’s money from Beitbridge in what was reported to be an illegal money changing deal.

The woman was robbed of $80 000 (bond) and US$8 330 by three suspects — two men and a woman — who had offered her a lift from Beitbridge to Bulawayo only to speed off without her after they had taken a recess in Colleen Bawn.

It was later revealed that she lied that she was robbed.

Elikem, Pokello saga

Zimbabwean socialite and former Big Brother housemate Pokello and her former Ghanaian husband Elikem Kumordzie finally parted ways in 2018 after Elikem filed for divorce.

The two had had a marriage drama from late 2017 but earlier in 2018 they confirmed their split after being married for two years.

After several clashes between them on social media and throwing shade at each other Elikem finally filed for divorce and the former couple officially parted ways.

Cholera hits showbiz . . . Cassper, Mr Eazi scrap Zim shows

THE much-hyped Cassper Nyovest and DJ Prince Kaybee which was scheduled for Harare along with the Ammara Brown Ignite concert with Nigeria’s Mr Eazi were cancelled in September due to a cholera outbreak in the country.

Cassper and Prince Kaybee were supposed to square off with Zimbabwe’s ExQ, Takura, Jah Signal, Freeman, Shasha, The Movement, Dhadza D and Sylent Nqo during the RSVP concert at the Glamis Stadium.

Ammara was supposed to perform with Nigeria’s Leg Over hitmaker Mr Eazi at the Harare International Conference Centre.

However, the cholera outbreak that claimed 35 lives and infected over 6 000 people prompted the Government to declare a state of emergency, resulting in the gigs being scrapped.

The Harare International Carnival cancelled!

AFTER many false starts, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) — organisers of the Harare International Carnival — decided to cancel the event this year.

ZTA head of corporate affairs, Godfrey Koti said: “The year 2018 was punctuated by numerous competing events that led to the postponement of the event from its original October timing and we had hoped to hold the carnival before year-end. The competing events at this time of the year, careful consideration of the weather conditions that are usually characterised by rainfall and the current prevailing economic climate contributed to getting to this decision.”

Asaph bags four awards in one year!

It started at the Bulawayo Art Awards when rapper Asaph scooped the Outstanding Hip hop act.

Then he released a song Mambo in celebration, which topped charts.

At the Zim hip hop awards he bagged three, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for the song Mambo, capping a great year for the young rapper.