2020 pre-budget indaba kicks off

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE 2020 Parliamentary Pre-Budget Conference kicks off here today with a packed programme aimed at mapping strategies that will take the country’s economy forward.

Cabinet Ministers, legislators, economic experts and the business community will participate in the crunch six-day indaba under the theme: “Prudent deployment of resources for optimal economic results”.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is expected to set the ball rolling with a presentation on “Setting the tone, performance of the 2019 national budget, 2020 revenue and expenditure targets, fiscal frameworks, economic outlook, and the key budget assumptions” under the macro-economic stability, inclusive growth and re-engagement session.

Reserve Bank Governor Dr John Mangudya will present a paper on monetary policy framework and its implications on the macro-economic environment and the 2020 national budget. All Parliamentary Portfolio Committees are expected to report back on the findings from the recent national consultations they carried out countrywide.

According to the programme, Wednesday is the arrival date while official proceedings are expected to start tomorrow with Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs, Richard Moyo, giving welcome remarks. Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda will deliver the keynote address while Senate president Mabel Chinomona will give closing remarks on Monday when the seminar ends.

There will be several panel discussions centred on various economic sectors led by Portfolio Committees while Cabinet Ministers are expected to respond to the reports. Economist and founder of Percycon Advisory Services, Mr Persistence Gwanyanya, will present a paper on practitioners’ perspective on the state of the economy, budget outcomes and key lessons going forward.

Ministers will react to reports on public consultations conducted by Portfolio Committees. These include Perrance Shiri (Lands and Agriculture), Dr Sithembiso Nyoni (Women Affairs), Winston Chitando (Mines), Mangaliso Ndlovu (Industry and Commerce and acting Minister of Tourism), Dr Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs) Joel Matiza (Transport), Fortune Chasi (Energy) Kazembe Kazembe (ICT) and July Moyo (Local Government).

Other ministers will include; Prof Paul Mavima (Primary and Secondary Education), Prof Amon Murwira (Higher and Tertiary Education), Dr Sekai Nzenza (Public Service), Dr Obadiah Moyo (Health and Child Care), Kirsty Coventry (Youth and Sport), Oppah Muchinguri (Defence), Cain Mathema (Home Affairs) and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi. — @ncubeleon