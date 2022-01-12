2022 GRD drama competitions start on Saturday

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the 2022 Geraldine Roche drama (GRD) competitions are on course with the first round to be held this Saturday at Zimbabwe Academy of Music.

The competition which is in its third edition will this year be scaled down and will only be held in the Bulawayo Metropolitan with the competition set to be held in 12 rounds.

Reigning champions, Stanslavisky led by Michael Muderere will be one of the groups to look out for as last year, they popped out of nowhere to claim the prestigious crown.

Said Geraldine Roche project coordinator, Khaliphile Sibanda: “We’ll be starting our first round this weekend where 18 groups have registered and these include Stanslavisky, Roar, Colada, Langelitsha, Vukuzakhe, Ama 2k and Amazing stars among others.

“We scaled down because of Covid-19. This year, we have judges from other countries with the audience also set to vote for their favourite groups to make the competition more interesting.”

The competition uses drama and film to deliver messages and raise awareness on issues affecting communities while at the same time sharpening drama skills, especially for the youths. – @mthabisi_mthire