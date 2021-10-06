2022 National Budget Consultations begin

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development will next week begin nationwide public consultations on the 2022 national budget.

The public hearings will be held physically and virtually. They will also be broadcast on radio stations on Classic 263, Central FM, National FM and Diamond FM.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is expected to present the upcoming fiscal policy statement next month.

According to a public notice released by Parliament, four teams will conduct the public hearings in different areas.

In Bulawayo the consultations will be conducted on Wednesday between 10.30AM and 12.30PM at Selbourne Hotel and Iminyela Hall from 14.30PM to 17.30PM the same day.

In Matabeleland South province, the public hearing team would be at Omadu Hall in Maphisa from mid-morning to afternoon on Thursday before proceeding to Heany Hall in Umzingwane on Friday.

In Matabeleland North province, the team will be at Freedom Square in Binga on Monday for the public consultations mid-morning while on Tuesday the team will descend on Tsholotsho at Tsholotsho BSPZ, also in the mid-morning.

Parliament also indicated that in the Midlands, the public hearing team will be at Gokwe Chireya Mission in Gokwe on Wednesday mid-morning.

Also in the Midlands province, the team will be at Chirumanzu Rural District Council Sub-Office mid-morning on Thursday.

@okazunga