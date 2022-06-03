2022 national budget progress hailed

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

Bulawayo residents have hailed the 2022 national budget saying some projects are being implemented following allocation of funds by the Government.

On Wednesday, the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and the expanded Committee on Sustainable Development was in Bulawayo on a stakeholders’ feedback meeting where they presented the breakdown of 2022 national budget and also gathered feedback in relation to the recommendations done last year during the budget consultation and the allocations made.

Speaking during the hearing, Mr Alex Siziba a Bulawayo resident said he appreciates that Government consults citizens in every decision and allow people to recommend proposals.

He said they have seen progress in much of the projects which Government has allocated funds through the national budget.

“We heard the budget breakdown and we are happy as we see progress in some of the projects, which include dam construction and rehabilitations,” he said.

“Where I come from, the Government has started the construction of Tuli-Manyange Dam, this shows that there is something going on following the disbursement of funds set out in the budget.”

According to the budget breakdown, $124 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development for the upgrade of water bodies through dam construction and rehabilitation.

Another resident Mr Fidelis Gwebu urged Government continuously monitor implementation of projects.

“Our request is, let all the proposed projects be implemented according to the proposals so that we see tangible results at the end of the financial year,” said Mr Gwebu.

In his submission, Mr Gwebu also raised concern over pensioners payouts saying that the money is not enough to take care of their needs.

Acting chairperson for the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and the member of the expanded Committee on Sustainable Development Senator Themba Mathuthu said some of the projects which were allocated funds include Bulawayo-Victoria Fall Road, Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, Bulawayo-Plumtree Road, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport, Mpilo Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospital and National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Library and Student Service Centre among others.

“There are some projects, which were allocated funds direct from the national budget and some projects will be funded from the respective ministries according to your recommendations,” said Senator Mathuthu.

Lupane West legislator Martin Khumalo urged citizens to play their civic role in also monitoring Government projects.

Last year in October, Government consulted members of the public in crafting the 2022 national budget. [email protected] M1.