2023 Behind the Wall Chess tourney a success

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE 2023 Commissioner General’s Behind the Wall Chess Tournament, formerly known as Behind the Wall Chess Tournament which was held at the Khami Prison Complex in Bulawayo over the weekend was a resounding success.

A total of 170 participants comprising inmates, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers and professional chess players from all over Zimbabwe took part in the two-day event that was running under the theme, “Transforming Lives Through Chess.”

The competition was part of the Zimbabwe Chess Federation’s (ZCF) Social Chess Commission initiative which derives its vision and mission from the International Chess Federation’s (FIDE) Social Chess Commission which exists to transform lives by empowering others and to enable the less privileged in society to realise their full potential.

Over the board, Nomalungelo Mathe, continued to prove that she is one of the best female chess players in the country, claiming yet another tournament win to add to her impressive catalogue. Mathe finished with 8,5 points, winning eight matches and drawing just one out of nine games.

Mathe was followed by Samukeliso Dube who also had 8,5 points but were separated by tie-breaks.

In third place with seven points, there was Kay Mupambi who won seven games and lost two to complete the women’s podium.

Renowned player, Tapiwa Jele, managed to defend his title, once again proved to be a force to reckon with, winning the open section of the tournament after he finished with 8,5 points from a possible nine.

Jele, like Mathe, won eight games and drew just one and did not taste defeat.

He was followed by Prince Chidembo who edged Kudakwashe Sibanda in a tie breaker as they both finished with 7,5 points. Sibanda had to settle for third.

Playing alongside inmates in the open section, the best inmate was Madison Gwama who finished with seven points followed by Trymore Madondo and Content Maguni.

They all won medals and hampers and qualified into the Zimbabwe Inmates Chess Team for the Intercontinental Online Chess Championships to take place in October this year.

Melody Ndlovu of Mlondolozi Prison emerged champion of the Inmates Women’s Category walking away with a gold medal and a hamper. The other podium finishers were Nozipho Ngwenya and Patricia Ncube, both from Mlondolozi.

ZCF Deputy Commissioner General Social Ndanga commended the hosting of such events citing that they give inmates an opportunity to interact with other players, exchange and share some tips that would competitively enhance their skills. He also added that chess helps in keeping people idle, which will play a huge role in inmates’ rehabilitation.

“Such interactions will undoubtedly enhance the gaming knowledge and skills of the participants who will in turn rise up to become renowned chess players amongst our institutions, the country at large and even beyond.

“The sporting code has a tendency of training mental discipline, reflection, imagination, decision making and to be responsible for their actions of which these perfectly align with the ZPCS rehabilitation thrust, “said Ndanga.

After successfully hosting the tournament, ZCF Social Chess Commission Director Cosmas Dongo said focus now shifts to international tournaments and are hoping to have more teams taking part.

“We are already focusing on the next chapter which is the FIDE Intercontinental Online Chess Championships for Prisoners scheduled for October this year. This year Zimbabwe intends to field teams in all categories that is Juveniles, Women and Men. Our project is growing thanks to the rewarding partnership that exists between ZCF and ZPCS and this guarantees a bright future for our initiative,” he said.

The competition was played using 92 branded standard chess sets courtesy of Minerva Risk Advisors. There were also other different entities which chipped in to make the event a success, such as The ZPCS Chaplaincy Section, Universal Church, First Mutual Life Assurance, Prison to Praise Ministry, Brahman Kumaris, Mayoza Investments, Legend Prince Studios, Messianic Christian Fellowship and B Metro Province Station. – @brandon_malvin