2023 Bulawayo models to be unveiled at nominees’ dinner

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The Bulawayo Models Association is set to host a Bulawayo Models Nominee dinner at Afrilodge in the city on December 1.

The event will unveil the 2023 Bulawayo Models nominees and acknowledge them.

The awards were introduced in December last year and Miss Planet Zimbabwe – Jemima Mandemwa walked away with three awards.

According to the awards public relations officer, Mthokozisi Phillip Masuku, the dinner is open to all models and nominees and their partners, as well as associates and business partners.

“The dress code for the event is evening outfits, cocktail dresses, and gowns. The organisation has opened up a nomination via social media, and the selection committee will sit after a voting platform has been opened.

“We are hopeful that we will receive sponsorship of any kind, which will go a long way in organizing the event,” added Masuku. _@TashaMutsiba.