2023 Changamire Hip-Hop Festival to be held in Byo

The Chronicle
Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter
FOUNDER of the Changamire Hip Hop Festival Awards, personality Zimboy has said the next edition of the awards ceremony slated for next year will be held in Bulawayo.
This year’s edition was held last month at Wood Pub and Grill in Harare where rapper Holy Ten was the biggest winner with four accolades in the categories Best Male, People’s Choice, Best Hip Hop Group and Song of the Year. Other notable winners were T Mula who won Hip Hop Personality of the Year and Hip Hop Socialite of the Year and Oceane Le Ren X who won Best Promoter.
Roki and Enzo Ishall won one award each in the Best Alternative Act and Best Hip Hop verse respectively.
Zimboy said they are on a drive to promote the genre countrywide hence why they are planning on hosting the next edition outside the capital city.
“We want to host the event outside Harare starting with Bulawayo and then Gweru. We’ll also be bringing more international acts so that we create a synergy of collaborations with local and foreign artistes.
“We are glad to have had another successful ceremony where we managed to bring regional artiste Costa Titch for our nominees’ party,” said Zimboy.
Below is a list of the winners:
Best Male – Holy Ten
Best Female – Kikky Badass
Best Newcomer – Voltz J.T
Song Of The Year – Gundamwenda (Saint Floew x Holy Ten)
Best Album – Concrete Jungle by Crooger
Best Alternative Song – Hatiperi Power by Nutty O
Best Producer – Mr Brown
Best Collaboration – We Up by Nizzy Raps x William Last
Changamire Biggest Boss – Boss Tumelo
Most Relevant Club Dj & Mc – Tha Nu Vyb ( Mc Tatts & Dj Burtler) make 2 accolades
Hip Hop Personality of the Year – T Mula
Best Dance Group – Break Nation
Best Model/ Vixen – Kimberly Richard
Best Hip Hop Verse – Takuita So by Enzo Ishall
Best Co-Ordinated Hip Hop Event – Blow Out by Selekta Base
Best Perfomance Act – King 98
Best Hip Hop Group – Samanyanga Sounds
Best Online Media – Zim Celebs
Best Alternative Act – Roki
Best Promoter – Ocean Le Ren X
Best Diaspora – Fucci
Best Hip Hop Brand – Hatipfeki Junk
Best Club Supporting Hip Hop – Karma
Best Hip Hop Video – Haarore by Takura
Hip Hop Socialite of The Year – T Mula
Best Hustler – Dj Towers
Best Lyricist – Tanto Wavie
Best Fashion Designer – Tapfumanei
Best Underground – Nhai Mzaya
People’s Choice – Holy Ten