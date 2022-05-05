2023 Changamire Hip-Hop Festival to be held in Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FOUNDER of the Changamire Hip Hop Festival Awards, personality Zimboy has said the next edition of the awards ceremony slated for next year will be held in Bulawayo.

This year’s edition was held last month at Wood Pub and Grill in Harare where rapper Holy Ten was the biggest winner with four accolades in the categories Best Male, People’s Choice, Best Hip Hop Group and Song of the Year. Other notable winners were T Mula who won Hip Hop Personality of the Year and Hip Hop Socialite of the Year and Oceane Le Ren X who won Best Promoter.

Roki and Enzo Ishall won one award each in the Best Alternative Act and Best Hip Hop verse respectively.

Zimboy said they are on a drive to promote the genre countrywide hence why they are planning on hosting the next edition outside the capital city.

“We want to host the event outside Harare starting with Bulawayo and then Gweru. We’ll also be bringing more international acts so that we create a synergy of collaborations with local and foreign artistes.

“We are glad to have had another successful ceremony where we managed to bring regional artiste Costa Titch for our nominees’ party,” said Zimboy.

Below is a list of the winners:

Best Male – Holy Ten

Best Female – Kikky Badass

Best Newcomer – Voltz J.T

Song Of The Year – Gundamwenda (Saint Floew x Holy Ten)

Best Album – Concrete Jungle by Crooger

Best Alternative Song – Hatiperi Power by Nutty O

Best Producer – Mr Brown

Best Collaboration – We Up by Nizzy Raps x William Last

Changamire Biggest Boss – Boss Tumelo

Most Relevant Club Dj & Mc – Tha Nu Vyb ( Mc Tatts & Dj Burtler) make 2 accolades

Hip Hop Personality of the Year – T Mula

Best Dance Group – Break Nation

Best Model/ Vixen – Kimberly Richard

Best Hip Hop Verse – Takuita So by Enzo Ishall

Best Co-Ordinated Hip Hop Event – Blow Out by Selekta Base

Best Perfomance Act – King 98

Best Hip Hop Group – Samanyanga Sounds

Best Online Media – Zim Celebs

Best Alternative Act – Roki

Best Promoter – Ocean Le Ren X

Best Diaspora – Fucci

Best Hip Hop Brand – Hatipfeki Junk

Best Club Supporting Hip Hop – Karma

Best Hip Hop Video – Haarore by Takura

Hip Hop Socialite of The Year – T Mula

Best Hustler – Dj Towers

Best Lyricist – Tanto Wavie

Best Fashion Designer – Tapfumanei

Best Underground – Nhai Mzaya

People’s Choice – Holy Ten