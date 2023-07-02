2023 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon boosts tourism

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

Blessing Waison is the 2023 men’s Econet Victoria Falls Marathon winner after romping home in 2 hours 15 minutes and 11 seconds in the men’s 42km race while Ethel Pangiso took the women’s title in 2 hours 41 minutes and 51 seconds.

In the half marathon, it was Moses Tarakunyu who finished first and defended the title for the 3rd consecutive year after finishing in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 15 seconds, with Patience Garauzive finishing first in 1 hour, 19 minutes and 16 in the female half marathon.

THE Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has grown to be an important tourism drawcard bringing multitudes to Victoria Falls as the city takes the lead in promoting sports tourism.

The marathon is in its 15th year and is sponsored by Econet together with its subsidiaries and some other private companies and businesses.

This year’s event coincided with Econet’s 25 year anniversary and saw over 4 500 athletes from over 40 countries taking to the track.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony at the event, Victoria Falls City Mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini said the resort city was elated to be the host of the event.

“As the host city we are so excited. We are proud that Econet has come to support an event of such magnitude which is so important for Victoria Falls as it has improved the economy of the city, created jobs and brought in a lot of people.

“The event has boosted sports tourism. All along we have been relying on leisure and business tourism but lately we have been seeing soccer teams and players coming in. The marathon is enhancing sports tourism and we look forward that as a local authority to improve our facilities so that golf, soccer and athletics are promoted,” said the Mayor.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe chief operating officer Mr Kezito Makuni said the event does not only promote sport but also complements Government tourism development agenda enshrined in the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy towards a US$5 billion industry by 2025.

He said the organisers and sponsors will continuously invest in the event to make it bigger and better.

“We are delighted to be here and rewarding those that excelled and we will always remember this as a sign of achievement. The Econet Victoria Falls marathon is not about running alone, it is part of our support to Government policy to a the tourism industry into a US$5 billion business,” he said.

The event, with full 42.2km, 21km half marathon and 7.5km fun run had 50 participants when it started 15 years ago and now has 4 500 this year, including specially bodied on wheelchair and hand-bikes as well as Steward relay.

Zimbabwean runners have continued to dominate the event.