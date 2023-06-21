2023 Harmonised elections Nomination Court

The Chronicle
11:15 Among those who have successfully submitted their papers to contest are Mr Amos Chibaya of CCC for Mkoba North and Cde Brown Ndlovu Zanu PF aspiring candidate for Vungu Constituency #midlands
11:15 Mps in nomination court #Midlands
11:12 Scores of aspiring Members of Parliament, senators and Women’s quater have thronged Gweru Magistrate Court to file their nomination papers to represent their different political parties in the harmonised elections to be held on 23 August #Midlands
10:19 Nomination Court has started sitting in Bulawayo and candidates from across political parties have converged at Tredgold Magistrate Court and Bulawayo City Council Chambers to submit their nomination papers #Bulawayo 16.00
10:00 Candidates wait outside the Victoria Falls boardroom where the nomination court will be sitting # Matnorth