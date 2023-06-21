2023 Harmonised elections Nomination Court

2023 Harmonised elections Nomination Court Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chief Elections Officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana addresses the media in Harare yesterday. — Kudakwashe Hunda

The Chronicle

11:20 Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has arrived at Bulawayo Tredgold Building to file his nomination papers

 

11:15 Among those who have successfully submitted their papers to contest are Mr Amos Chibaya of CCC for Mkoba North and Cde Brown Ndlovu Zanu PF aspiring candidate for Vungu Constituency #midlands

11:15 Mps in nomination court #Midlands

 

 

11:12 Scores of aspiring Members of Parliament, senators and Women’s quater have thronged Gweru Magistrate Court to file their nomination papers to represent their different political parties in the harmonised elections to be held on 23 August #Midlands

 

10:19 Nomination Court has started sitting in Bulawayo and candidates from across political parties have converged at Tredgold Magistrate Court and Bulawayo City Council Chambers to submit their nomination papers #Bulawayo 16.00

10:00 Candidates wait outside the Victoria Falls boardroom where the nomination court will be sitting # Matnorth

