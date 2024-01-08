2023, Mzoe 7’s year of growth

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

In the year 2023, Mzoe 7 witnessed substantial growth and success in his music career.

Having graced some of the most prominent stages, participated in numerous events across Zimbabwe and garnered acclaim for his evolving musical style, Mzoe 7 has reflected on a remarkable year of achievement.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, the musician expressed gratitude for the incredible experiences and opportunities that 2023 brought his way.

“Last year, I was involved in numerous corporate engagements, signifying that the Mzoe7 brand is now positioned as a business entity. The events I participated in spanned across every province in Zimbabwe, allowing me to learn and appreciate my country even more,” shared the Kwasa Kwasa hit-maker.

Some of the major stages he performed on include the Bulawayo Arts Awards, Fiesta Festival and T10 Cricket League in Harare, Sanganai/Hlanganani World Travel Expo and HCM Festival in Bulawayo and Mapopoma Festival in Victoria Falls.

Beyond his performances, Mzoe 7 also attended the prestigious South African Music Awards and managed to clinch an ambassadorial role with a local travel agency.

A standout moment for him last year was the establishment of the #majitaletstalk initiative, aimed at supporting individuals dealing with mental health issues.

“The biggest highlight of the year was further establishing the #majitaletstalk initiative, aiding many men and boys facing mental health challenges. Witnessing more men opening up and seek help was the most significant achievement for me, helping other souls along the way,” shared Mzoe 7.

Looking ahead to 2024, Mzoe 7 is enthusiastic about sustaining his upward trajectory. Plans include multiple collaborations and the release of new music.

“This year will see more projects, more music, visuals, and collaborations. I’m also directing my focus towards TV productions, building on what I initiated this year. We’re taking the Mzoe 7 brand to a global scale, contributing Zimbabwean creativity to the world. Moreover, I believe in securing more brand endorsements and corporate engagements this year,” he expressed. —@TashaMutsiba