2023 PSL Gladiators…The contenders for the Soccer Star of the Year Award .

Innocent Kurira, Innocent.kurira.chronicle.co.zw

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season has been a thrilling and unpredictable one, with plenty of individual brilliance on display.

With five games to go, the title race and the relegation battle are still too close to call, as Ngezi Platinum Stars lead the pack with a seven-point gap over second-placed Dynamos, while 10 teams behind seventh-placed Chicken Inn are still fighting for survival.

But who are the players who have impressed the most and deserve to be in the running for the coveted Soccer Star of the Year award?

A panel of sports journalists, coaches and captains will soon vote for the best player in the land, as well as the top eleven, the Coach, Goalkeeper and Rookie of the Year. The winners will be announced at a later date.

Saturday Chronicle Sports has picked out 11 players who have stood out in the 2023-24 season, in no particular order:

Peter Mudhuwa

The Highlanders defender has been a rock at the back for the Bulawayo giants, who have conceded the least goals in the league. Mudhuwa is also a threat in the opposition box, scoring three goals this season. He is currently serving a four-game suspension for failing to protect referees and inciting violence in a match against Dynamos, but he is still eligible for the award. He could become the first Bosso player to win the top gong since Dazzy Kapenya in 2002.

Andrew Mbeba

The versatile defender has been one of Bosso’s most consistent players, playing as a right-back or a centre-back. He is also the club’s top scorer with three goals, and has several assists to his name. He has become the club’s set-piece specialist, delivering accurate crosses and free-kicks.

Qadr Amini

The left-footed defender has been a key player for Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are on course to win their first league title.

Amini has been solid in defence, and has also contributed to the attack with his long-range shots and passes. He has also scored two goals this season, and could add more silverware to his cabinet if Ngezi win the Chibuku Super Cup final against Dynamos.

Obriel Chirinda

The Bulawayo Chiefs striker has been a revelation this season, scoring 11 goals and leading the Golden Boot race. He has also won the Player of the Month award for the PSL and the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) during the course of the season. He has been instrumental in keeping his team afloat in the relegation zone, and could still finish as the top scorer if he maintains his form.

Fortune Binzi

The Manica Diamonds striker has also been a surprise package this season, scoring 10 goals and challenging for the Golden Boot. He has scored some crucial goals for his team, who are aiming to finish in the top four. He has also shown his versatility, playing as a winger or a second striker.

Tanaka Shandirwa

The Dynamos midfielder has been one of the best signings of the season, joining from Yadah. He has been a box-to-box midfielder, with a high work rate and a knack for scoring goals. He has scored four goals this season, and has also earned the nickname “Kante’ after the French international midfielder. He has also been called up for the Warriors squad to face Rwanda and Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers in a few weeks’ time.

Donald Mudadi

Partnering with Shandirwa in midfield, Mudadi has also been outstanding for Dynamos in their search for a league double. He doesn’t give you the Shandirwa type of work rate but his ability to dribble past defenders and find the neat passes between pockets has seen him win the hearts of many. He has five goals to his name this season.

Davison Marowa

There is no doubt as to why Baltimore Brito called him to the national team camp held in Harare last month. He is one of the underrated players in the league playing for Herentals. The forward has seven goals to his name in this campaign.

Brian Banda

A huge section of the football fraternity felt the midfielder should have made the calendar last year. However, that was not to be. This year again Brian Banda has been good for FC Platinum but sadly his side has not been at their best to ensure he really gets to shine. His efforts have also caught the eye of Brito who has called him for the World Cup qualifiers.

Emmanuel Jalai

Jalai, who is the Dynamos vice-captain, is the only DeMbare player to have played every minute of the Glamour Boys’ league and cup games this season. The defender has put in the shift on the right side of the Dynamos defence all season. He has also surpassed 100 caps for Dynamos and his development has seen him deputise Captain Frank Makarati.

Nelson Chadya

The Ngezi Platinum Stars goal-minder has been impressive between the sticks for the cup-double-chasing Ngezi Platinum. In the event they win the league that could swing things his favor and possibly see him make the calendar and be named goalkeeper of the year.

@innocentskizoe