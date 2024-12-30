2024 Bulawayo Shutdown: A night of unforgettable performances

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE 2024 Byo Shutdown lived up to its billing as one of the most electrifying events of the year. It brought together top Zimbabwean talent for a night to remember.

The show at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Hall 1 celebrated local music, culture, and energy.

An Unstoppable Line-up

Hosted by Sandra Ndebele, the night was filled with high-energy performances, bringing together some of the best artistes from across Zimbabwe.

The MCs, Mzoe 7, Metty Intombi’emfitshane, and DJ Nospa, energised the crowd with their lively interactions and infectious vibes.

Mzoe 7’s fashion statement — changing into seven different outfits throughout the night — set the tone for the audience, who were dressed to impress.

The night kicked off with DJ Stout, who set the pace with a one-hour set before passing the baton to DJ Sfiso.

The crowd was treated to an electrifying mix of deep house, thanks to DJ Ash T and Kotwane Hikwa, who played back-to-back sets. Feel G, Zulu Da House Maniac, Vitor Bravo, and Sancia continued the party, spinning tracks that kept everyone on their feet.

Vibes, Energy and Iconic Moments

Boy Nino brought the hip-hop vibes before Jaycee and Ma9Nine took to the stage to perform their hit remix of Ungayithi Vuu. At around 7.30pm, Insimbi ZeZhwane brought their signature Rhumba sound to the stage, with GPS becoming a fan favourite that had the crowd singing along.

As the night wore on, the energy only intensified. The performers maintained a powerful connection with the audience, dancing and engaging them throughout their sets. There were moments of unity, such as the vosho and Ngamanzi Te dances, which got the crowd moving and singing along.

Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele, the queen of the night, didn’t just host; she connected with the crowd on a deeper level, even stepping into the role of a community leader, handing out parcels to the audience. Her presence added a unique flair to the event, reminding everyone of her long-standing influence in Zimbabwean music.

Ngwere, affectionately known as Silent Killer, brought the house down with his witty lyrics before the crowd’s favourite, Enzo Ishall, took over. Enzo’s A-game performance was met with thunderous applause, and it was clear that he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

Freeman entered the stage at exactly 11.47pm, and his performance was the highlight of the night. Chahwiriri got the crowd moving, and his mix of old hits and new tracks showed why he remains a key figure in Zimbabwe’s music scene.

Iconic Performances and Crowning Moments

Killer T, with his undeniable stage presence, followed Freeman, delivering hit after hit. His performance of Kana Ndanyura had the crowd singing every word, a testament to his popularity. Jah Prayzah, who has become one of Zimbabwe’s most influential musicians, brought his own unique energy to the stage. His set was filled with crowd favourites like Mdara Achauya and Nziya YeRudo.

Winky D, the undisputed king of Zimbabwean dancehall, came on stage shortly before 3am and put up a splendid performance.

His ability to engage the audience, even with a five-minute song, was nothing short of magical. The crowd finished his lyrics, word for word.

The show closed with Saintfloew and Nisha TS, who kept the party going with their upbeat track Kutsamwa Kune Labour, sending everyone home with a smile.

Top Performers of the Night

Freeman

Freeman’s performance was nothing short of flawless. He entertained a lively crowd, eager to dance, and kept them energised with his hits. His mix of new and old tracks, such as Kunyepa Ndisiye and Zvakaipa Dai Ndarega, showcased his versatility as an artiste. Freeman’s stage presence was magnetic, and the crowd’s response made it clear that he was still at the top of his game.

Master H

2024 has been a breakthrough year for Master H. From a rising artiste to one of the most talked-about acts in the industry, his performance showed why he’s earning so much attention. His infectious energy and versatility shone through, and his live act, especially the track Nawanadem, has made him a serious contender for Song of the Year.

Killer T

Killer T delivered a performance that confirmed his place as one of Zimbabwe’s top artistes. Known for his catchy hooks and dynamic stage presence, he had the crowd eating out of his hand. Kana Ndanyura was the standout track of the night, and his energy never wavered, making him one of the highlights of the evening.

Jah Prayzah

Jah Prayzah continues to prove why he is one of the most influential musicians in Zimbabwe. His performance was a perfect mix of traditional and modern sounds, and his ability to connect with the audience was exceptional. Tracks like Mdara Achauya and Nziya YeRudo had the crowd singing and dancing until the early hours of the morning.

Winky D

Winky D, the king of Zimbabwean dancehall, closed the show in grand fashion. His performance, which included a powerful set of hits, was a masterclass in stage presence.

The crowd was completely in tune with him, singing along to every word, and his ability to control the energy of the room was unmatched.