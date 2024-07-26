2024 CBL Bulawayo South Qualifiers set for Saturday

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE 2024 Carling Black Label Bulawayo South regional qualifiers will tomorrow be held at Nkulumane’s Fast Cash Bar.

A fortnight ago, the first Bulawayo regional qualifiers were held at Golden Pillars.

“The playing format will be race two (best of three frames). Player registration will start at 7am and players will be required to bring their identity cards. The draw of the games will start at 9.30am and cue-off will be at 10am,” said Bulawayo Province Pool Association (BPPA) vice president Donald Wadawu.

He added: “The blackball rules will be used and there will be a walkover, a frame after every three minutes and a game after six minutes. In terms of dress code on the table, it will be smart casual, formal and closed shoes. ⁠No shorts, gumboots, slippers or slides allowed (automatic loss of game).⁠Exposing underwear is an automatic loss of frame.”

The tournament has been running for over 10 years in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Pool Association (Zipa).

This year, the players registered via WhatsApp prior to the regional tournaments that started on June 1. The provincial tournaments are being conducted across all ten provinces to increase the reach of the sponsorship.

Preparations for this year’s edition kicked off with a referee’s training seminar, which was held in conjunction with Zipa and saw more than 50 referees across the ten provinces attending. This basic induction seminar addressed the new and dynamic ways of delivering instructions. It also included an appraisal of competencies to equip the referees with knowledge and understanding of the application of rules in line with the world.

Winners from the provincial competitions will qualify for the national tournament. In the finals, over 100 men and women will be battling it out to win the desirable prizes that the sponsors are once again set to give away this year.

Delta Beverages is on record saying Carling Black Label is the beer that distinguishes the game of pool as a major passion point for its consumers and that is why the brand has sponsored the Carling Black Label National Pool Tournaments for many years now.

Records were broken at last year’s CBL national pool championships in Masvingo, in yet another testament to how the sport is fast gaining adhesion. For almost a decade, no male player from Bulawayo had won the CBL national title until last weekend, when Pelandaba-raised Lindani Gumpo — who plays at Palace Hotel — romped to victory at Flamboyant Hotel in Masvingo.

