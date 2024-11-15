2025 budget must channel more funds towards irrigation and water infrastructure

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

FINANCING the agriculture sector with special focus on irrigation and water infrastructure projects should top priorities for the 2025 national budget if the country is to regain its position as the bread basket of Southern Africa.

In recent years the sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew from US$5,6 billion in 2020 to 9,9 billion (76,8 percent growth) in 2022 surpassing the US$8,2 billion target of 2025.

Target now is for the sector to become a US$13,75 billion industry by 2025, with modern, technology-driven, diverse, resilient, inclusive and climate-smart agriculture sector

Part of the sector strategic objectives is to broaden and diversify agricultural markets and trade and enhance value addition and beneficiation of agricultural produce through aggregation and agro-industrialisation.

However, adequate funding will quicken the realisation of set goals. Government launched the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy in 2020 to ensure household and national food security, including promotion of production and productivity.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion, Clemence Chiduwa recently told a pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo that from consultations, the public strongly suggested increased funding for the agricultural sector.

“Public recommended that majority of the budget should be allocated to the agricultural sector, for Zimbabwe to regain its position as the bread basket of Southern Africa,” said MP Chiduwa.

He recommended that Government should allocate sufficient resources for the acquisition of irrigation equipment and the construction of dams nationwide, in light of the increasing frequency of droughts caused by climate change.

“Concerns were raised on numerous dams constructed throughout the nation, which, while having the potential to enhance food security, remain largely underutilised,” said MP Chiduwa.

“Irrigation is needed in Tokwe-Mkosi in Chivi, Manyuchi Dam in Mwenezi, Zhove Dam in Lutumba, Zvazva Dam in Gutu and Gwayi Shangani Dam (after completion) to bolster food security

“Allocate funds for the construction of a water pipeline to draw water for irrigation from the Zambezi to ensure food security in Matabeleland.”

Upon completion, Lake Gwayi-Shangani will provide a sustainable water source for Bulawayo, offering a reprieve from the city’s long-standing water woes.

The dam is expected to irrigate over 10 000 hectares of land, boosting food security in Matabeleland North and it also comes with power generation capabilities and is expected to produce 15 megawatts of power to be fed into the national grid.

Work on the hydroelectric plant is underway and will also unlock socio-economic opportunities in the areas of tourism and fisheries, and it is expected to start impounding water in the 2025/2026 rainfall season.

In his presentation, MP Chiduwa also said agricultural parastatals such as Grain Marketing Bord (GMB) and COTTCO should be adequately funded in 2025, for farmers to have a fair and timely payments.

“Farmers called upon the Government to support horticulture farming, which has potential to earn the country foreign currency, prioritise distribution of stock feeds in regions, which are predominantly good for livestock production and the public called for revival of Cold Storage Commission for farmers to be able to sell livestock at fair market value,” he said.

He said climate change in Zimbabwe is being felt throughout all socio-economic sectors and the budget should provide an allocation for climate mitigation and adaptation strategies as well as dealing with environment protection.

“It was recommended that dam construction in wards for irrigation purposes as well as drilling boreholes in every village will go a long way in alleviating food shortages and water for animals,” he said.

Strengthening early warning systems and disaster risk reduction strategies, particularly for climate-induced disasters was also noted.