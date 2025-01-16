2025 Mutupo-Isibongo calendar out

Brandon Moyo

ORGANISERS of the country’s most unique golf event, the Mutupo-Isibongo golf tournament have released the calendar of events for 2025.

The 2024 edition of the tournament came to an end in December last year with the Shumba clan clinching the top accolade at Royal Harare Golf Club. The 2025 season opener is also scheduled to take place at the iconic venue, Royal Harare.

The opener is scheduled for February 7 and will be followed by the Mashonaland Central edition which will be hosted at Bindura Golf Club on March 16. The third edition of the season will be hosted by Bulawayo Country Club on behalf of Bulawayo province on April 26.

There is also the schools golf tournament which will take place at Police Golf Club on June 28 before the event goes international. The next edition on the calendar will be held in the United Kingdom at Stratford Park Golf Club on July 19 before Gweru Golf Club hosts on behalf of Midlands on July 26.

Action will then move to Marondera Golf Club on behalf of Mashonaland East on August 24 before it returns to Harare at Police Golf Club on October 11. Hillside Golf Club will host the Manicaland edition on November 1. The following week action will move to Norton Golf Club on behalf of Mashonaland West.

The season finale is scheduled for Royal Harare on December 13. Traditional sponsors, Lake Harvest, Proton and Surrey Group continue sponsoring the event.