21 contestants for Mr Zimbabwe International grand finale

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

TWENTY-ONE contestants are set to battle it out at the third edition of the Mr Zimbabwe International pageant slated for September 30.

The contestants are namely Aaron Kahari (Harare), Panashe Murandu (Harare), Tadiwa Chikono (Harare), Emmanuel Maraire (Harare), Trevor Nhidza (Bulawayo), Gerald Jiyane (Bulawayo), Musawenkosi Ndlovu (Bulawayo), Paiadamoyo Matende (Bulawayo), Micheal Mangena (Bulawayo), Thulani Sibanda (Bulawayo) and Nathan Muza (Bulawayo).

Other contestants include Bhekimpilo Moyo (Bulawayo), Christian Mukechi (Harare), Russell Size (Mutare), Tanaka Kanengoni (Harare), Promise Mlotshwa (Bulawayo), Tawanda Mashonganyika (Zvishavane), Trenchard Denhere (Harare), Brighton Kafikako (Harare), Tafadzwa Mazayi (Bulawayo) and Wonderful Sibanda (Bulawayo).

Said the founder of the pageant The Crown Hunter:

“This year I am hosting the pageant under the guidance of Tichaona Nigel Shamu who is the pageant patron and all the participants were selected after a vigorous competition having submitted their entries.

“Mr Zimbabwe International was born in 2021 with Shadel Noble being appointed the first king. The next edition saw Francisco Kampira again from Bulawayo winning the prestigious title and the pageant is open to gentlemen aged between 21 and 30 years,” said The Crown Hunter.

@mthabisi_mthire