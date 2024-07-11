21 vehicles impounded, 80 tickets in Forestry Commission blitz on charcoal traders

One of the trucks impounded in the blitz

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

THE Forestry Commission in the Midlands province has launched a crackdown against people involved in illegal firewood and charcoal trade and have so far impounded 21 vehicles, confiscated 30 cubic metres of firewood, 157 bags of charcoal and issued 80 tickets.

The blitz, which was launched on June 11, is part of broader measures to protect forests and curb illegal activities that contribute to deforestation and environmental degradation.

It is estimated that about 471 trees are cut down to fill three 50kg bags of charcoal.

Forestry Commission’s provincial manager for the Midlands, Mr Roderick Nyahwai expressed concern at the rapid rate of deforestation in the province due to illegal activities.

The commission’s efforts aim to combat the devastating environmental impact of illegal firewood and charcoal production, which threatens the region’s forests and biodiversity.

“Since June 11, we have impounded 21 vehicles that were carrying firewood and charcoal, issued 80 tickets and confiscated 30 cubes of firewood and 157 bags of charcoal.

“Unfortunately, to fill three by 50kg bags with charcoal, that’s an average of 471 trees of about seven to 11cm diameter,” said Mr Nyahwai.

“We are concerned about the rate at which the province is losing its forests to illegal firewood dealers and charcoal producers.

We are trying to control deforestation.”

Mr Nyahwai said they were tasked to achieve about 45 percent forest cover to support water resources management and agriculture.

He said the destruction of forest cover through the primary use of wood as a source of energy has severe environmental consequences.

“Forests play a crucial role in protecting water catchments, forests also help maintain water cycles which ensure consistent water supply and high quality. Forests create favourable microclimates as they provide shade, regulate temperatures and maintain soil health thereby supporting agricultural activities,” said Mr Nyahwai

He said the continued destruction of forests leads to environmental degradation, water scarcity, poor water quality, loss of biodiversity, soil erosion and reduced agricultural productivity as well as climate change exacerbation.

“This environmental quagmire will be challenging to reverse, highlighting the need for sustainable energy sources and forest conservation practices to protect these vital ecosystems. To control forest cover loss, the Forestry Commission has strengthened its regulation unit which conducts daily patrols,” said Mr Nyahwai.

He said the operation has been targeting hotspots such as Copper Queen, Gokwe Centre, Kwekwe, Gweru and Zvishavane.

“A total of 81 arrests were made and these include firewood and charcoal transporters, those who commercially use wood energy without licences and those illegally selling firewood and charcoal,” said Mr Nyahwai.

“Once we stop transporters of firewood and charcoal we would have reduced the supply. Zvishavane, Mberengwa, Shurugwi and Kwekwe are the most affected by deforestation due to open cast mining.”

Mr Nyahwai said Gokwe North and South and Gweru are the worst affected in terms of forest degradation.

“There is a difference between deforestation and forest degradation. Deforestation is whereby there is a complete change of forested land into non-forest land, for example from a woodland to an agricultural field while forest degradation is the reduction or changing of the forest structure as a result of selective tree cutting,” he said.

“Forest degradation contributes to emissions and also reduces carbon stocks. A tree’s total biomass has 45 to 55 percent carbon. If trees are cut the carbon is emitted to the atmosphere through burning and decomposing.”

Climate change researcher and lecturer at Zimbabwe Open University, Mr Peter Makwanya said trees do carbon sequestration which is the purification of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

“If we allow forest degradation, it means we would have reduced the sequestration capacity of our forests. Charcoal is favoured for burning hotter and longer than wood,” he said.

Mr Makwanya said the practice is taking root in areas with hardwood such as the mopane tree.