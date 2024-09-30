21-year-old drug mule busted at OR Tambo International

EKURHULENI – Police have busted another drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport.

The 21-year-old South African woman was nabbed as she stepped off the plane from Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday morning.

The suspect was x-rayed and was found with drugs inside her body.

She’s ejected multiple drug bullets so far.

Police say this is the 11th arrest of its kind at OR Tambo Airport in just two months.

The situation is similar to last week’s drug bust at the airport.

Then, a Namibian woman was found with 68 bullets of cocaine totalling 850g, which she swallowed.

She was charged with dealing in drugs and drug possession, and appeared in court last Wednesday.