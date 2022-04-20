21-year-old Lupane man arrested for rape and robbery

Leonard Ncube in Lupane

A 21-year-old Lupane man has been arrested for rape and robbery after he pounced on a teenage girl who had disembarked from a bus at night and raped her before robbing her of a cellphone and US$50cash at knife point.

Manford Mlalazi of Sikhoba village in Lusulu was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared for initial remand before Lupane Resident magistrate Mr Ndumo Masuku.

He was remanded in custody to May 3 and advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

The incident happened around 7pm a fortnight ago.

Prosecuting Mr Clive Gumbo said Mlalazi threatened to stab the victim with a knife before raping and robbing her in a bush near Lupane State University main gate.

“The accused person approached the complainant who had just disembarked from a motor vehicle at a bus stop in from of LSU campus main gate. He grabbed the complainant by the neck using both hands and dragged her into a nearby bush for about 20 metres from the highway,” said Mr Gumbo.

The court was told that the complainant screamed for help and Mlalazi drew an okapi knife from his pockets and threatened to stab her if she continued screaming.

He allegedly trippled her to the ground and raped her once.

The accused then allegedly grabbed the complainant’s cellphone handset and US$50 cash and fled from the scene.

A report was made to the police and the accused was arrested after investigations.

