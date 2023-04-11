211 arrested for flouting route permit stipulations

Online Reporter

A TOTAL of 211 people were arrested countrywide on 10 April under an ongoing operation to enforce route permits and timetables on Passenger Public Service Vehicles.

A cumulative 15 245 public transport drivers have been arrested since the launch of the operation in February this year.

The police launched the blitz to enforce compliance to route permits and timetables on public service drivers.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, speaking then after the launch, said drivers are being dragged into dangerous and reckless road races for passengers because they are not following the stipulated routes and timetables.

“This conduct has resulted in road traffic accidents in some instances. In a bid to ensure compliance with road traffic rules and regulations by public service vehicles the ZRP will with immediate effect heighten enforcement of compliance with route permits and timetables,” he said.

He advised public service vehicle drivers to adhere to their route permits and timetables.