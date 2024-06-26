22 000 touts, pirate taxi drivers nabbed…blitz to reclaim public spaces, restore citizen safety

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE police have arrested over 22 000 offenders across the country in the ongoing campaign against touts and “mushikashika” operators.

These individuals are known to cause traffic disruptions and have been linked to various criminal activities such as drug and substance abuse.

Yesterday 259 touts and 642 mushikashika drivers were nabbed countrywide. This brings the cumulative number of touts arrested to 823, while the number of mushikashika drivers arrested stands at 22 112 since the operation dubbed “No to Mushikashika and Touts” was launched on Friday last week.

The blitz aims to restore public spaces and enhance commuter safety by targeting unauthorised public transport services and illegal touting practices.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, emphasised the critical need for action to ensure public safety and order.

“The rampant proliferation of mushikashika and touting poses a serious threat to public safety and order. We are committed to restoring law and order on our streets and ensuring the safety of all citizens,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said the operation is part of a collaborative effort with transport authorities and other relevant parties to deliver significant results quickly. Arrests have targeted not only transport service providers but also aggressive and unlawful touts at transport hubs and commuter pick-up points.

Repeat offenders will face the full force of the law and will not be able to pay fines as a way out. Instead, they will be taken to court for sentencing.

“We are working with various stakeholders who include public transport providers and Government organs such as the Judicial Service Commission. We have noted that most of these people that are arrested are repeat offenders and therefore there is a need for them to face the full wrath of the law,” said Comm Nyathi.

In Bulawayo, police cracked the whip as early as 7 am yesterday targeting mushikashikas and touts operating at undesignated ranks, as well as undesignated pick-up and drop-off points dotted around the city.

A Chronicle news crew moved around the city centre and observed police involved in a cat-and-mouse chase with mushikashikas. In some instances, touts kept an eagle eye for police, while finding alternative pick-up points for commuters and mushikashikas.

Comm Nyathi said the operation will continue until sanity is restored on the country’s roads.

He said police were concerned about the growing trend of recklessness by some drivers who violate traffic regulations, while touts flaunt city by-laws and engage in illicit behaviour such as drug and substance abuse and public drinking.

“These vehicles are contributing to the chaos and congestion by loading and unloading passengers at undesignated points,” he said.

“They are openly endangering the lives of the public through reckless conduct at controlled road intersections and traffic lights. The touts are also a headache for residents as they behave in ungodly ways.”

Responding to the crackdown, Bulawayo United Residents Association president, Mr Winos Dube, commended the swift and decisive action taken by the police.

“The arrest of these individuals involved in mushikashika and touting activities is a testament to the effectiveness of the ongoing operation. We are happy that police are determined to create a safe and orderly environment for commuters and motorists alike,” said Mr Dube.

He said the public reaction to the crackdown has been largely positive, with many commuters expressing relief and gratitude for increased police visibility and enforcement efforts.

Mr Dube, however, said most commuters who live in areas that are not serviced by commuter omnibuses face a serious transport challenge.

The worst affected commuters are those from the northern and eastern suburbs where only mushikashikas operate.

“In as much as this might be a step in the right direction, what about those that live in areas that are not serviced by commuter omnibuses,” he asked.

“Authorities must put in place measures to ensure that when they implement such operations there is a full plan and back up to accomplishing it.”

Mr Dube urged authorities in the transport sector as well as the ministry to regularise mushikashikas for them to operate within the confines of the law.

Bulawayo mayor, Councillor David Coltart, has previously indicated that mushikashikas can only operate under registered associations that abide by the law.

“If there are public entities interested in operating in the transport sector, they have to apply through the necessary channels,” he said early this year.

“This is done to protect the people from harm, as most of these taxis are driven by unlicenced individuals. They need to be properly licenced and go through a vetting system that will then see if they are worthy or not to be granted an operating licence.

“We cannot as a city have an unregulated system that causes chaos and mayhem,” said Mr Coltart then.

Some commuters have also called on mushikashika drivers to establish associations that will lobby the council to allow them to operate legally.

“We have always urged the council to liberalise the transport industry so that people can choose what they want to travel with to their respective destinations,” said Mr Davis Moyo, a Hillside resident.

He said despite the dangers posed by mushikashikas, they were convenient in terms of time as they load fast.

“People are mature enough to choose for themselves according to what suits their pockets. Besides, some of the drivers and conductors are stubborn and rude as they refuse to drop passengers at their drop-off points,” said Mr Moyo.

Another resident, Miss Sharon Sibanda Siziba, said since the operation began, some mushikashika operators were now charging them double the fares, saying the operation was risky.

“Some of us are disappointed by this uncalculated move. We are supposed to have freedom of choice. We must choose the transport we like. We are always late for work because we wait a long time for transport,” she said.