22 African countries lose home advantage for World Cup qualifiers

04 May, 2021
The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter
A record 22 African countries have had home advantage taken away from them, with six of them now set to play their upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers on foreign soil.

Group C, which has Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic and Liberia, will have two teams, Central Africa Republic and Liberia, playing their qualifiers away from home. In Group A, Burkina Faso won’t enjoy home advantage alongside Mali in Group E.

Namibia and African giants Senegal in Group H have also been disfranchised and so was Mali in Group E.

Caf members without homologated stadia.

Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central Africa Republic,  Chad, Eritrea, Gambia, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius,  Namibia,  Niger, Reunion,  Sao Tome, Senegal, Seychelles,  Sierra Leone,  Somalia, South Sudan, Eswatini, Zanzibar

