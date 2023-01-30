22 Covid-19 cases recorded

COVID-19 cases have risen by 22 in Zimbabwe during the past 24 hours while there have been no deaths recorded within the period. According to daily statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the seven-day rolling average for new cases went down to 103 from 107.

“A total of 397 received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today bringing cumulative to 6 598 410, 308 people received their second dose bringing cumulative to 4 961 872 while 476 received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 302 213.

As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded a total of 262 324 Covid-19 cases including 255 428 recoveries and 5 658 deaths.

