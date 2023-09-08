22 Mangwe councillors sworn in

Online Writer

THERE were 22 councillors who were sworn in at Mangwe Rural District Council on Friday, to assume office for the next five years.

Seventeen councillors were voted in during last month’s harmonised elections while five form the Women’s Quota.

The ceremony was held at the RDC Offices in Plumtree where 15 councillors from the Citizens’ Coalition for Change, five from Zanu-PF and one from Zapu were sworn in.

The councillors are Nhlanhla Ncube who will stand for Ward 1 (CCC), Tshetshukuza Ngwenya (Ward 2, CCC), Nkosilathi Khahlu (Ward 3, CCC), Otilia Sibanda (Ward 4, Zanu-PF), Michael Tepa (Ward 5, CCC), Francis Sibanda (Ward 6, Zanu-PF), Nehemiah Moyo (Ward 7, CCC), Buhle Sibanda (Ward 8, CCC), Walter Mpofu (Ward 9, CCC), Gibson Nyathi (Ward 10, CCC), Ngonizashe Chemhuru (Ward 11, Zanu-PF), Peter Ndlovu (Ward 12, CCC), Oscar Dube (Ward 13, CCC), Sharleen Ncube (Ward 14, CCC) Sydney Ngwenya (Ward 15, CCC ) Moses Ndlovu (Ward 16, CCC) and Mpendulo Ncube (Ward 17, Zapu)

In the Women’s Quota, CCC has Waniwa Moyo, Lindiwe Dube and Sizatho Dlamini, while Zanu-PF has Vuyelwa Simphiwe Mguni and Priscilla Moyo.