22-year-old beats up two cops

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Gwanda has been arrested after he assaulted two police officers who tried to arrest him for beating up a security guard.

Thembinkosi Moyo of Garikai Suburb first struck a security guard with a stone and when two cops tried to apprehend him he punched one and struck the other with a stone on the head.

Moyo was convicted on his own plea of guilty to assaulting or resisting a peace officer and assault by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi.

For the first count he was sentenced to five years imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

For the second count Moyo was sentenced to six months imprisonment which was suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at Gwanda Magistrate’s Court.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Moyo assaulted a security guard, Mr Nkosilamandla Mhlanga, on April 14 for asking him to leave a bar as it was closing for the night.

“On 14 April at around 10PM, Moyo was drinking at Chelesani Bangani Bar at Phakama Business Centre when Mhlanga who is employed as a security guard at the bar asked patrons to leave as it was closing time. Other patrons left the bar but Moyo refused and remained seated. Mr Mhlanga approached Moyo and asked him to leave but Moyo became furious, went outside to pick up a stone and hit Mr Mhlanga on the left eye before leaving. The matter was reported to the police,” she said.

“On 30 April at around 10PM, Mr Mhlanga saw Moyo at the bar and alerted the police. Constables Courage Bingo and Wellington Mudadirwa who are in the cycle patrol unit proceeded to Chelesani Bangani Bar to apprehend Moyo. Constable Mudadirwa tried to handcuff Moyo but he grabbed the handcuffs and threw them away in protest. Moyo then punched Constable Mudadirwa once on the left jaw and struck Constable Bingo with a stone on the head.”

Miss Mutukwa said the police officers managed to arrest Moyo and took him to Gwanda Urban Police Station.

