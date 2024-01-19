225 suspected cholera cases reported in 24 hours

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

A total of 225 suspected cholera cases, eight confirmed and four suspected deaths were reported in Zimbabwe in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 339 people are receiving treatment at health centres across the country.

“As of 18 January 2024, Zimbabwe had 19 090 suspected Cholera cases, 2 231 confirmed cases, 18 340 recoveries, 71 confirmed deaths, and 340 suspected deaths.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on 12 February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province.

To date suspected and confirmed cases have been reported in 60 districts in all the 10 provinces of the country.