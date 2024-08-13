23 rounds produce 359 goals …as Manica Diamonds go for nine games without scoring

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) action has reached 359 goal mark after 23 rounds of play.

Before the weekend’s games, the league was on 344 goals and Week 23 games produced 15 goals.

Log leaders, FC Platinum and PSL returnees TelOne were the biggest scorers of the weekend after beating Arenel Movers and Yadah Stars by identical 3-1 scorelines.

Norman Mapeza’s Pure Platinum Play lead the log standings with 45 points, one ahead of second-placed Simba Bhora who played a one-all draw against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Four games ended in stalemates (Highlanders 1-1 Ngezi Platinum, Manica Diamonds 0-0 Herentals Manica Diamonds 0-0 Herentals, Greenfuel 0-0 Chicken Inn).

Ngezi Platinum Stars are number three on the log with 38 points, one ahead of Highlanders in position four.

The match between Bosso and Ngezi Platinum Stars saw Brighton “MaNinja” Ncube get his sixth goal of the season.

Seven teams, Chegutu Pirates, Bikita Minerals, Herentals, Manica Diamonds, Greenfuel, Chicken Inn and ZPC Kariba failed to score in a weekend that produced two goalless draws (Greenfuel 0-0 Chicken Inn, Manica Diamonds 0-0 Herentals).

Manica Diamonds have gone for nine matches without scoring a goal and it was the same old script at the end of their Sunday’s goalless match against Herentals at Sakubva Stadium.

The club is now a pale shadow of the team that gave so much promise two months ago. The Mutare diamond miners have forgotten how to score and how it feels to win a top-flight league encounter.

Coach, Jairos Tapera acknowledges that his team desperately needs to start scoring goals. “We are doing everything we should, from defending well and passing the ball upfront but goals have remained elusive. We are equally worried as coaches and my players are also worried. We desperately need to start to score goals,” said the former Warriors caretaker coach.

CAPS United’s William Manondo is the league’s leading top goal scorer with 10 goals under his belt.

Matchday 23 Results

Highlanders 1-1Ngezi Platinum, Hwange 1-0 Chegutu Pirates, Manica Diamonds 0-0 Herentals, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Bikita Minerals, Dynamos 1-1 Simba Bhora, FC Platinum 3-1 Arenel Movers, Greenfuel 0-0 Chicken Inn, Yadah 1-3 TelOne, ZPC Kariba 0-1 CAPS United. – @FungaiMuderere.