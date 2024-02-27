23-year-old Shurugwi man murders cousin over sharing food

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 23-year-old man from Shurugwi in the Midlands province allegedly killed his cousin in cold blood over the weekend following an argument over sharing food.

In a statement, police said Tawanda Chinyati killed Belmore Tiri (23) who later died upon admission to Shurugwi District Hospital with a suspected Columbia knife on Saturday at Village 4, Chironde Area, Shurugwi District.

Police have since appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the accused.

“Police in Zvishavane are appealing for information, which may lead to the arrest of Tawanda Chinyati (20) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder, which occurred at Village 4, Chironde Area, Shurugwi on 24/02/24.

“The suspect stabbed his cousin Belmore Tiri (23) with a suspected Columbia knife after an argument over the sharing of food. The victim died on admission at Shurugwi District Hospital,” reads a police statement.