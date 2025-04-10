23 years in gospel, Agartha Murudzwa unshaken by recognition gaps

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

Veteran gospel musician Argatha Murudzwa says her greatest reward lies not in earthly recognition but in heaven, especially after years of being overlooked by local awards organisers.

With an impressive 23-year career and 17 albums to her name, Murudzwa, originally from Mutare and now based in Harare, remains unfazed by the lack of accolades.

She says her mission is clear: to continue spreading the word of God through music.

In an interview with Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub ahead of Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence Day celebrations, where she is one of the scheduled performers, Murudzwa said she remains focused on her calling, not trophies.

“Ministry through music is my life. I know it’s my calling,” she said.

“I always preach peace, unity, and love wherever I go, and I’m completely at peace with that. As for those chasing awards, that’s their path. Mine is different. My record is with God, and I know I’ll be rewarded in heaven,” she added.

Murudzwa is renowned for her spiritually uplifting songs, such as Press On, Makatendeka, Makorokoto, Samafashamo, and Anondinyara. Her latest track, Ndomutenda Neyi, featuring gospel legend Baba Machanic Manyeruke, is currently dominating gospel music charts.

Despite the lack of formal recognition, Murudzwa’s influence and consistency have earned her a place among the most respected voices in Zimbabwean gospel music.