24 goals in PSL Week 12…Manica Diamonds, FC Platinum show statement of intent

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

WEEK 12 of the highly anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League brought forth a frenzy of 24 goals, catapulting the season’s total to an astonishing 203. The weekend’s stand-out performance was by none other than Highlanders forward, Lynoth Chikuhwa, who scored his sixth goal of the season, cementing his position as the leading goal scorer.

Chikuhwa had been tied on five goals with Never Ruazhi (Bulawayo Chiefs) and Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds).Basking in the glory of Chikuhwa’s heroics, Bosso managed to salvage a glorious point against ZPC Kariba, thanks to his second-half strike at Nyamhunga Stadium in the resort town.

Manica Diamonds, under the watchful eye and astute guidance of April’s Coach of the Month, Jairos Tapera, trumped Greenfuel 2-0 at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday, securing the much sought-after three points and go top of the table.

From a possible 36 points, the Gem Boys have amassed 25, a 69 percent success rate after winning eight, drawing once and losing thrice.

“I think this is exciting for us as a club. This is exactly what we wanted from the onset, to collect as many points as we can with each passing match. I am happy with my boys for making us proud,” said Tapera.

A game of two halves, this season has already proven to be full of twists, turns and surprises. Former champions FC Platinum temporarily found themselves at the top of the ladder on Saturday, rallying from a goal down to claim a 3-1 home victory against struggling Hwange.

Picking up points has never been more crucial, with Pure Platinum Play racking up a commendable 24 points out of a possible 36, translating to a solid 66 percent success rate. FC Platinum have won seven games, drawn three and lost two.

Nipping at FC Platinum’s heels are Chicken Inn and Bosso, all tied on 20 points apiece. Riding on the back of a +6 superior goal difference, Bosso sit in third spot.After Chicken Inn’s heart-stopping 3-2 win against Simba Bhora, the Gamecocks coach, Joey Antipas expressed relief at securing a much-needed victory.

They face a daunting task against TelOne next, but remain optimistic and raring to go, singling out their goalkeeper, Donovan Bernard as a stand-out performer.Bernard made numerous point-blank saves to deny Simba Bhora a potential goal harvest.

Simba Bhora are looking forward to utilising home advantage when they take on Herentals at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva, while CAPS United seek to continue their late-game heroics as they face off against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium.With a fervent desire to triumph, the stage is set, and the players are geared up and raring to go. Each game brings forth new challenges and opportunities, leaving fans across the country spellbound with excitement. — @FungaiMuderere.