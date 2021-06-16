Breaking News
Robbery gone bad leaves 2 guards shot and injured

Robbery gone bad leaves 2 guards shot and injured

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

24 sport codes cleared to resume activities

16 Jun, 2021 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
24 sport codes cleared to resume activities

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has authorised 24 sports classified as low risk to resume activities in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols encompassing national and World Health Organisation guidelines.

All competitions must, however, still be applied for separately through the SRC, which will submit its recommendations to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation for approval.

Among prominent sports that can now heave a sigh of relief are Athletics, Cricket and Tennis.

Gyms remain closed.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting