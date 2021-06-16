24 sport codes cleared to resume activities

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has authorised 24 sports classified as low risk to resume activities in accordance with their previously approved Covid-19 protocols encompassing national and World Health Organisation guidelines.

All competitions must, however, still be applied for separately through the SRC, which will submit its recommendations to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation for approval.

Among prominent sports that can now heave a sigh of relief are Athletics, Cricket and Tennis.

Gyms remain closed.