$243k Zupco Ecocash fraudster arrested

Boitumelo Makhurane, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man was arrested for fraud after he allegedly swindled the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (Zupco) of ZW$243 000 in an EcoCash deal.

Pride Tinomuda Muzenda (28) of Nguboyenja suburb was not asked to plead to charges of fraud when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa.

He was remanded in custody to September 9.

The court heard that Muzenda allegedly working in cahoots with Zupco conductors was given cash in exchange for EcoCash but never sent the money as he was using fake transaction approval codes.

The conductors are on the run.

Prosecuting, Miss Ashely Dube said Muzenda started his syndicate in April this year and defrauded the bus company.

“In April this year, Muzenda working in collusion with his co-accused persons who are yet to be arrested defrauded Zupco of its cash. Muzenda would meet with his co-accused persons who are Zupco conductors and generated fake EcoCash approval codes which they provided as proof of payment knowing that the EcoCash approval codes were not authentic,” she said.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations were carried out leading to Muzenda’s arrest.

The total value of the amount that Zupco lost is ZW$243 000 and nothing was recovered.

In June this year, EcoCash reported that some of its clients had lost money to criminals who illegally withdraw money from accounts without customer’s consent.

EcoCash urged customers to be vigilant against fraud by checking the identity of people they send money to and not sharing their pin with anyone. Customers were urged to report suspected fraud cases to the police. — @Boity104