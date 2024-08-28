25 percent discount for light vehicle licence fees during the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show week, announces Zinara

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) is giving a 25 percent discount for light vehicle license fees during the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show week.

Light motor vehicles are of up to 2250kg and the promotion will last until August 31, 2024.

“Enjoy a 25 percent discount on your vehicle license fees when you insure with @CBZHoldings at the Zinara Stand, Harare Licensing Offices, selected Tollgates, or #CBZ Harare branches during the Zimbabwe Agric Show week,” read a statement from the roads administrator on X.

In another statement, Zinara added: “Renew your vehicle license at the Zinara stand this #ZAS week & win a FREE wheel alignment, suspension check or wheel balancing voucher from @tyreclubfitment.”