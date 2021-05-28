250 register for Commissioner General of Police’s half marathon

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

OVER 250 athletes have successfully registered for the ZRP’s Commissioner General half marathon which is set for tomorrow at the Old Mutual Nkulumane Complex.

The event was postponed last year due to Covid-19 restrictions that froze all sporting events.

This will be the first time the event takes place in Bulawayo with previous editions having been held in Harare.

Winners in both the male and female categories will walk away $30 000 richer.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) chairperson Watson Madanyika said they were ready to play host to a successful meet.

“We are very excited to finally have a road race after such a long period of time. Athletes have started arriving for the meet.

“The starting point will be at Nkulumane complex where we normally have our Old Mutual Half Marathon that is the route that will be used for the race,” said Madanyika.

Strict Covid-19 prevention protocols will be followed with spectators barred from gathering at the finish point.

