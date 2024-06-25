259 touts, 624 motorists arrested during “No to Mushikashika and Touts” operation

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested 259 touts and 642 motorists engaging in mushikashika (unregistered public transporting) throughout the country in the ongoing “No to Mushikashika and Touts” operation.

In a statement on X, Police said, “On 25 June 2025, 259 touts were arrested throughout the country on operation, “No To Mushikashika and Touts.” This brings cumulative arrests to 823 since June 2024. Meanwhile, 642 arrests were made on motorists engaging in mushikashika, bringing cumulative arrests to 22 112.”

The operation code-named “No to Touts” was launched in response to the escalating criminal activities in the public transport sector where gangs harass and threaten travellers as they board public transport.