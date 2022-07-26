Chibuku Super Cup launched

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE eighth edition of the Chibuku Super Cup is set to kickoff with the preliminary round matches to be played at Mandava Stadium on August 6.

The competition, which was used as a precursor to the return of the Premier Soccer League championship last year, which matches played in group format, returns to its original setup for the 2022 edition with the top 14 teams as at Week 17 avoiding the preliminary round.

The four teams that were at the bottom of the table at half-the-season mark will kickstart the tournament in a preliminary round, with the two winners joining the 14 other teams for the first round to be played on August 20-21.

Armyside Cranborne Bullets will take on Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services side Whawha in the preliminary encounter, with the other fixture to decide which team goes through to the first round pitting ZPC Kariba and Bulawayo City.

The top eight teams as at Week 17 were seeded for the first round draw, with Chicken Inn who were at the apex set to open their account against Harare City.

FC Platinum begin their title defence against Tenax CS FC, while Harare giants Dynamos will take on the winner between Cranborne Bullets and Whawha.

The other first round matches will see Manica Diamonds taking on Yadah, Triangle United locking horns with Highlanders, Black Rhinos facing Caps United, Ngezi Platinum Stars playing Herentals and Bulawayo Chiefs facing the winner of the ZPC Kariba-Bulawayo City preliminary match.

The semi-finals will be played on October 15-16, with the final set for November 19.

