26 new cholera cases in Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE has recorded 26 new confirmed and suspected cholera cases during the past 24 hours, as the national recovery rate stands at 96 percent.

The suspected cases were reported from Beitbridge (11) and Mutare City (two) while the other 13 cases were confirmed during laboratory tests.

According to the cholera daily report, 15 people are hospitalised at Beitbridge District Hospital (11) and Mutare (four).

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu Town, Mashonaland West Province. To date, cases have been reported in 8 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023,” read the report.

“As of Monday, a cumulative total of 457 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, seven suspected cholera deaths and 102 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.”

