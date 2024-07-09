26-year-old man Jailed for dagga dealing

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A MAN from Nyanga in Manicaland Province has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for possession of dagga.

Lawrence Nyamudeza (26) was arrested after informants in Udinge Village, Chief Saunyama, told police he was dealing in drugs.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said “Lawrence Nyamudeza (26) was arraigned before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court on charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (dagga). On the 3rd of July 2024 at around 1200 hours the police received a tip-off to the effect that the accused person had dagga.

“The Police acted on the tip-off and proceeded to Udinge Village, Chief Saunyama, Nyanga where they found the accused person in his bedroom. They found him inside the house seated on a chair packing prepared dagga into sachets. The accused person was subsequently arrested and the 48 sachets of dagga were seized,” read the statement.

The NPAZ said Nyamudeza was convicted and sentenced to 11 months imprisonment of which 6 months were suspended. He will serve 5 months effectively.