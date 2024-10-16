26-year-old man jailed for having sexual relation with a 13-year-old girlfriend

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Chipinge was jailed three years by the Chipinge Magistrate for having a sexual relationship with an underage .

The teen went missing in August after her mother left her in custody of her father while she went to do a part time job. The father thought that she was at church, but after asking around he found out that she was living with the unnamed man.

Police intervened and apprehended the accused after the complainant’s mother reported the incident on 8 September.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Sometime in July, the complainant’s mother left for Rupungwana to work part- time, leaving her children in the custody of her husband.

“The 13-year-old complainant who is a school dropout, went missing in August. Her father initially thought she was at church, but upon inquiry, he discovered that she was living with the accused person,”

“When the complainant’s mother returned on the 8th of September 2024 and she was informed about her daughter’s whereabouts, she reported the matter to the police. Accompanied by the police, the mother took her daughter back home and the accused person was arrested,”

“The accused person was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment of which 1 year was suspended for 5 years. He will serve 2 years effectively,” said NPAZ