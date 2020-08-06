26 Zanu-PF members test Covid-19 positive

Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF has directed that its staff working at the party’s headquarters in Harare go for mandatory testing for Covid-19 and the building is being fumigated after 26 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far, 154 personnel underwent mandatory testing and results show that 26 tested positive

The mandatory testing for Covid-19 and fumigation of the premises is in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols. Those who are symptomatic have been advised to seek immediate medical attention.

In a statement, Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the party is now undertaking to hold periodic testing of its staff and leadership for Covid-19 in order to ensure that the working environment is safe.

“The total number of personnel who underwent mandatory testing on 28 July, 2020 is 154. The results have just come out showing that 26 tested positive for Covid-19, and those affected are being informed,” he said.

“Those who have since been informed have been advised to go into self-isolation in line with the normal WHO protocols on Covid-19. Those who are symptomatic have been advised to seek immediate and urgent medical attention.”

Cde Chinamasa said the party will soon embark on a rigorous programme of testing district and provincial staff for Covid-19 including fumigation of the offices.

“Dr David Parirenyatwa is supervising the fumigation process. The party wishes those affected a quick recovery,” he said.