27 die in Easter road accidents

Peter Matika

A TOTAL of 27 people were killed in road traffic accidents during the Easter Holidays this year compared to 29 fatalities that were recorded in 2023 during the same period.

The number of accidents slightly decreased compared to last year, while the number of fatal road accidents rose from 16 to 26.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said most accidents recorded during the Easter Holidays are attributed to speeding, carelessness, misjudgement, overtaking errors, and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers.

He said the country did not experience any major fatal road accidents during this year’s Easter holidays, as most fatal road accidents involved private motor vehicles and in some instances pedestrians were victims.

Asst Com Nyathi said there is a need for motorists and stakeholders to have a total change of mindset when it comes to road safety during holidays.

“The police implores drivers to avoid speeding in situations which are clearly not safe to do so and overtaking when road conditions are not favourable to them,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“In one of the fatal road traffic accidents recorded on 30 March 2024 along Percy Ibbotson Road near rail crossing, Cowdray Park, Bulawayo a yet-to-be-identified man was killed after being hit by a Honda Fit vehicle. In another fatal road traffic accident a yet-to-be-identified woman was hit by a Nissan NV 350 vehicle whilst crossing Seke Road near Delport Road on 29 March 2024 at around 1230 hours,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said a serious road traffic accident was recorded on 29 March at the 302-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road where 14 people were injured when an Andile Coaches bus carrying 19 passengers veered off the road, and overturned before landing on its roof.

“In, another serious road traffic accident which was recorded on Easter Monday 1 April 2024 at about 0220 hours at the 119-kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Road, 62 people were injured when a Passion Link Coaches bus carrying 72 congregates veered off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its roof,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

