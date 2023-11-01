27-man warriors team for World Cup Qualifiers
Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Writer
THE Warriors technical team has named a provisional 27-member squad ahead of the Rwanda and Nigeria 2026 @FIFAcom World Cup Qualifiers on 15 and 19 November.
Both matches will be played at Huye Stadium in Rwanda.
-
Prince Ngwenya, [email protected] YESTERDAY, the vibrant Mberengwa District held a remarkable Gota/Nhanga cultural festival under the theme “Promoting cultural diversity, unity, and peace.” In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the product producers showcased their creation processes to festival guests. “The guests, Chiefs and other delegates toured the exhibition tables […]
-
Prince Ngwenya, [email protected] PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) for the Local Authorities Interaction event, accompanied by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi. In a statement, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the event aims to address the importance of enhancing service delivery at the local level. […]
-
Peter Matika, [email protected] TWO armed robbers who committed a series of heists around Bulawayo, targeting money and food outlets, and a supermarket, have pleaded guilty to the crimes and will be sentenced today. Lenny Ryan Mupande (21) from Entumbane and Bezel Chirova (21) of Njube suburb in Bulawayo appeared in court yesterday. They did not waste […]
Comments