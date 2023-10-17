27 succumb to cholera in Buhera as Government intensifies surveillance

Online Writer

BUHERA has reported a cumulative 726 suspected cholera cases and 27 cholera deaths with a case fatality rate of 3,7 percent while 46 patients were admitted to cholera treatment centres across the district.

The epicentre for transmission in Buhera district is Murambinda.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora last week led a delegation to Buhera District to assess the situation.

As part of the response to the cholera outbreak, Government deployed doctors to all cholera treatment centres in the district including setting up cholera treatment camps and oral rehydration points closer to the community.

Government said all funerals in Buhera district should be supervised with cholera education being introduced in schools.

In post Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jefan Muswere said: “Buhera District has reported a cumulative 726 cases of cholera suspected cases, and 27 cumulative cholera deaths with a case fatality rate of 3,7 percent. Forty-six were admitted in cholera treatment centres across the district.”

Dr Muswere said Cabinet noted the main drivers of the cholera outbreak in Buhera included lack of safe water and use of river water.

“Pertaining to the Buhera district cholera response, Cabinet approved as follows: that doctors be deployed to visit all cholera treatment centres’ in the district; that more staff be mobilised to support the cholera treatment centres; that the setting up of cholera treatment camps and oral rehydration points closer to the community be finalised,” he said.

Dr Muswere said eight boreholes will be drilled in the district while community engagement and capacity building of traditional and religious leaders on public health measures to control cholera would be intensified.

“All funerals in Buhera district should be supervised, and cholera education will be intensified in schools,” he said.

To curb, a possible increase in cholera cases around the country, Cabinet said there will be intensified risk communication and community engagement in the cholera response.

Dr Muswere said cholera test kits be sourced for the rural community centres while all boreholes would be fully equipped.

He said all deaths should be documented and burials be supervised. The minister said it was also resolved that there will be continued intensified public health measures to contain the outbreak