27-year-old man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor in Bulawayo

Thokozile Mbedzi

A 27-YEAR-OLD MAN from Magwegwe West in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor and subjecting her to a coercive relationship since January 2024, according to police reports.

The man, identified as Mkhululi, reportedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl, even during school days. Concerned neighbours witnessed the girl entering the man’s house, prompting them to alert the community and intervene.

Mr Wellington Sibanda, a resident, shared his account of the incident, saying, “We observed the girl frequently visiting the man’s house during school days, and we became alarmed by the situation. We promptly informed her grandmother, seeking assistance.”

When residents arrived at his house, Mkhululi allegedly attempted to sneak the student out through a window. However, the girl’s grandmother recognised her shoes, and neighbours witnessed her being removed from the house through the window. They immediately alerted her grandmother and the community, who pursued her and brought her back.

Mr Sibanda said the matter was reported to the police. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of Mkhululi, remarking, “I can confirm that Mkhululi has been arrested for engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor. In January, the 14-year-old girl visited her boyfriend at his place of residence, where they engaged in protected sexual activity.”

The incident came to light when the juvenile’s grandmother discovered her presence at the accused’s residence during school hours. Consequently, the arrest was made, leading to the apprehension of the accused individual.

Inspector Ncube issued a warning to the public, stating, “We caution against engaging in relationships with minors below the age of 18, as they are still young and may not fully comprehend the implications. Furthermore, we advise parents not to settle such matters out of court, as they may themselves be held accountable as accomplices.”

The case will proceed to court for further legal proceedings.